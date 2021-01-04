Smaller cryptocurrencies are surging after bitcoin's wild rally took it past $34,000

While you've been watching bitcoin's blistering rally, other cryptocurrencies are having a moment.

Ether, the digital token of the Ethereum blockchain, climbed past the $1,000 mark Monday to hit its highest level since Feb. 2, 2018. Ether was last trading at $1,038, up 30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from crypto news site CoinDesk.

It comes after bitcoin notched a fresh all-time high, briefly topping the $34,000 mark. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value rallied to $34,452 early Sunday before easing to around $31,780 on Monday.

Even XRP, the virtual currency linked with controversial blockchain start-up Ripple, was climbing Monday. XRP was last up around 7% in the last 24 hours, trading at around 23 cents.

It's still worth less than half what it was about two weeks ago, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Ripple claiming the company had conducted an unregistered securities offering with XRP.