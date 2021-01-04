Samsung to launch its newest Galaxy smartphones on Jan. 14, earlier than usual

An advertisement for Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy smartphones is displayed atop a building in the company's mobile business factory in Gumi, South Korea, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Samsung said Monday its next smartphone announcement will be held on Jan. 14, where it is expected to launch the newest versions of its Galaxy flagship phones.

Invitations sent out by the world's largest smartphone maker said the event will be broadcast on Samsung's website at 10 a.m. ET (11 p.m. SIN/HK time) next Thursday.

The launch is set to take place the same week as the digital-only CES 2021 — the biggest tech show of the year, where major companies often show off their new products.

Samsung, South Korea's electronics giant, typically launches its Galaxy flagship devices in February, close to or during the Mobile World Congress trade show.

Samsung did not reveal much in its invitation to the Jan. 14 event. However, media reports of previous leaks suggest there could be three phones announced: Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, which are likely to succeed the company's S20 devices.

Last year, the South Korean company said its third-quarter earnings were partly boosted by sales of smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20. But Samsung predicted there would be intense competition in the smartphone and consumer electronics space in the final quarter of the year, which analysts said was likely due to Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Samsung's president and head of mobile communications business, TM Roh, said in a blog post in December that Samsung will expand its portfolio of foldable smartphones, making those devices "more accessible to everyone" in 2021. Those devices are on the pricier end of Samsung's family of smartphone products, with the Galaxy Z Flip costing nearly $1,400.

Roh also teased "pro-grade camera and video capabilities" in Samsung's new smartphones and hinted that some of the features available in the Galaxy Note devices may be added to other handsets.

Samsung Electronics shares in South Korea rose nearly 3% on Monday.