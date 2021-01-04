Covid pandemic sends Singapore's economy to its worst ever recession in 2020

SINGAPORE — Singapore's economy contracted by less than expected in 2020 as activity picked up further in the fourth quarter following the easing of Covid-related restrictions, advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.
The Southeast Asian economy contracted by 5.8% in 2020 compared with the previous year, said the ministry. That's better than the official forecast for an annual contraction of between 6% and 6.5%.
In the final quarter of last year, the Singapore economy shrank 3.8% compared with a year ago — an improvement from the revised 5.6% year-over-year contraction in the third quarter, the ministry said.
On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, Singapore's gross domestic product or GDP grew 2.1% in the fourth quarter — slowing from 9.5% growth in the previous three months, it added.
Singapore's trade-dependent economy was hit by a plunge in activity last year as countries globally imposed lockdown measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Domestically, Singapore implemented "circuit breaker" measures in early April and started lifting them since early June — although some measures have remained, such as compulsory mask-wearing in public places. That allowed most economic activity to resume in the city-state.
Here's how the different sectors performed in the fourth quarter, according to the official estimates:
The advance estimates for the fourth quarter are largely based on data from October and November. The trade and industry ministry will release an update to the data in February.