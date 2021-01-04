Covid pandemic sends Singapore's economy to its worst ever recession in 2020

A woman, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walks along the promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore on May 4, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's economy contracted by less than expected in 2020 as activity picked up further in the fourth quarter following the easing of Covid-related restrictions, advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian economy contracted by 5.8% in 2020 compared with the previous year, said the ministry. That's better than the official forecast for an annual contraction of between 6% and 6.5%.

In the final quarter of last year, the Singapore economy shrank 3.8% compared with a year ago — an improvement from the revised 5.6% year-over-year contraction in the third quarter, the ministry said.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, Singapore's gross domestic product or GDP grew 2.1% in the fourth quarter — slowing from 9.5% growth in the previous three months, it added.