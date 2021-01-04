Slack outage causes disruptions for remote workers

Slack signage on a laptop computer in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

A Slack outage on the first of Monday of 2021 is causing disruptions for remote workers who rely on the platform to message and video chat with colleagues. It has been particularly important during the Covid pandemic.

Slack shares were down about 0.7% in late-morning trading Monday.

In September 2019, its stock fell 14% after the quarterly earnings report revealed that Slack took an $8.2 million hit to revenues because of credits to customers after service-level disruptions. Credits help companies cover future bills.

Salesforce announced on Dec. 1 it is buying Slack for over $27 billion.

Slack's status dashboard said there are issues with Messaging and Connections but did not say what caused the issues or when chat should return to normal. The outage apparently started around 10 a.m. ET.

In an update on the outage at 10:44 a.m. ET, Slack said it was still investigating the cause of the problem and said it will follow up in 30 minutes.