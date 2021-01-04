These 2020 winning stocks can keep climbing in 2021, two traders say

Some of last year's best market performers could continue their climbs in 2021, according to two traders.

The major averages ended 2020 in the green after falling precipitously as Covid's economic damage set in. Several S&P 500 stocks were particular standouts:

Tesla, its top-performing name, advanced by more than 743%

Etsy soared nearly 302%

Nvidia climbed almost 122%

PayPal gained 116.5%

L Brands rose by over 105%

"A lot of these stocks are a little on the overbought side, but one of them is not," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "That's Nvidia."

Nvidia's relative strength chart showed the stock getting "very overbought" in late August, Maley said on CNBC's "Trading Nation." When a stock's relative strength index rises above 70, it is often interpreted as a signal of a possible pullback.