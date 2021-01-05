Japan stocks set to decline following overnight Wall Street plunge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set to decline at the open following an overnight drop on Wall Street as fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic lingered.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,150 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,258.38.

Shares in Australia dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.4%.

Shares of Chinese chipmaker SMIC will be watched on Tuesday after the company was among firms set to be deleted from FTSE Russell's global equity indexes. That comes following an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in some Chinese firms.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 382.59 points lower at 30,223.89. The S&P 500 slipped 1.5% on the day to 3,700.65. The Nasdaq Composite also slid 1.5%, ending its trading at 12,698.45. Monday marked the first negative start to a year for the Dow since 2016.