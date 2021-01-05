Coronavirus surge will spark 'reckoning' on Wall Street this month, National Securities' Art Hogan warns

National Securities' Art Hogan sees trouble brewing in the market.

Even though the major indexes closed higher on Tuesday, he sees the coronavirus case surge overtaking positive vaccine news as a market driver — resulting in a 5% to 8% pullback.

"We have a tug of war between virus news and vaccine news the better part of six months, and that's been balanced off by stimulus," the firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation." "That seems to be behind us, and right now I think the virus news takes over a little bit."

His primary concern is the impact of soaring virus cases, hospitalizations and continued lockdowns.

"We do have to come to a reckoning with how much economic damage happens," said Hogan. "I don't think we've priced in the economic damage that will follow in the wake of this, and I think that's what the market is going to start to glom onto."

Hogan compares the size and scope of a pullback to September's swoon, a setback be predicted on "Trading Nation" in August. Stocks reclaimed all-time highs in the fourth quarter.

"I'm not concerned about the near-term drawdown becoming the beginning of something larger," he said. "2021 is going to be a great year."