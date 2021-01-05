A second coronavirus vaccine developed in India is set to enter phase three clinical trial 'very, very soon'

SINGAPORE — Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare is about to start a phase three clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine, its chairman told CNBC.

"We're now moving into phase three, which is going to start very, very soon," Pankaj Patel told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

He said the trial will involve about 30,000 volunteers and will take about three to three-and-a-half months to complete.

The pharmaceutical company, which is also known as Zydus Cadila, said Sunday that it received approval from India's drug regulator to begin the phase three clinical trial after earlier studies found its DNA vaccine candidate to be "safe, well tolerated and immunogenic."

"We've seen that the antibody response has been very, very good, in the range of between 20 to 80-fold increase in antibodies has happened after giving the vaccine," Patel said, adding studies so far indicated that volunteers responded well to the vaccine. "We've also seen good virus neutralization with this and we have not seen any side effect which is of a concern."

"Overall we have very good results and we believe that phase three should actually show us the exact efficacy of the vaccine," Patel said. Cadila's candidate will likely become India's second domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine if it receives regulatory approval after its phase three trial.