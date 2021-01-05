Facebook to reinstate political ad ban in Georgia following Senate runoff elections

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen testifying remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twitter's content moderation practices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2020.

Facebook said it plans to reinstate its ban on political ads in Georgia following the state's Senate runoff elections on Tuesday.

The company has blocked political ads from running in the U.S. after polls closed on Nov. 3, following the 2020 presidential election as part of its efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation. Last month, the company announced it would create an exception for Georgia in the lead-up to its two senatorial runoffs, which will decide which party controls the Senate.

Facebook has not said when it will lift its nationwide temporary political ad ban yet. In 2019, Facebook caused waves in the political world when it said it would allow politicians to use misinformation in their ads, saying that the company supported free speech.