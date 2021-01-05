Georgia's critical Senate runoffs are too close to call as polls close

Both Senate runoff elections in Georgia were too close to call as polls closed on Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

The races will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Democrats aim for unified control of Congress and the White House. Republicans want a check against President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

In one contest, 71-year-old Republican David Perdue runs against 33-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff, who runs a documentary production company. Perdue seeks a second term in the Senate after his first ended Sunday.

The other special election pits 50-year-old Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against 51-year-old Democrat Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. The seat, which opened up after former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson retired early, will be up for reelection in 2022.