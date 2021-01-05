Goldman names the Big Oil stocks it says have a 20% upside

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs has picked its top Big Oil stocks in Europe for 2021, after they tumbled during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Analysts from the bank said in a note published Monday that optimism around vaccines and a macro economic recovery was behind energy stocks' improved performance. Their prices have risen by more than 35% since their low in April, the analysts, led by Michele Della Vigna, highlighted.

Looking ahead, they said they see a "further 20% upside" for their stock picks, in addition to a potential 30% bounce in prices they identified in a November note.

Goldman's top oil and gas picks are: