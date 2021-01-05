Jim Cramer picks his 9 dividend stocks for income-driven investors

With bond yields and interest rates expected to remain at historically low levels for as long as the eye can see, the best arena for investors to find income is in the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"Forget the bond market. If you want income, you need to find it in stocks," he told "Mad Money" viewers Tuesday. "I've decided tonight to put together a diversified portfolio of high-yielding stocks that I trust that also offer some potential for upside, because I want you to know that it's still possible to get income with a degree of safety in this environment."

Dividend stocks classify companies that share a portion of their profits with investors on a periodic basis, distributed in the form of cash and sometimes in additional shares.

"With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. "If you want income, that's a much better deal than you'll get from CDs or Treasurys."

Cramer's dividend stocks for this environment: