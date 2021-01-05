Largest global study of 'long Covid' finds many patients unable to return to work six months later

As a first step in the biggest vaccination campaign in Argentina's history, first line health workers are receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

LONDON — The largest global study of "long Covid" to date has found that many of those suffering from ongoing illness after infection with Covid-19 are unable to return to work at full capacity six months later.

The term "long Covid" refers to patients suffering from prolonged illness after initially contracting the virus, with symptoms including shortness of breath, migraines and chronic fatigue.

Public discourse on the pandemic has largely tended to focus on those with a severe or fatal illness, with ongoing medical problems either underappreciated or misunderstood. However, recent studies have shown a growing number of Covid patients experience persistent symptoms, with some patients referring to themselves as "long haulers."

A preliminary study published Tuesday on MedRxiv is thought to represent the largest collection of symptoms identified in the long Covid population to date.

In the study, which was not peer-reviewed, the researchers surveyed 3,762 people ages 18 to 80 from 56 countries to identify the symptoms and other issues stemming from long Covid.

It recorded 205 symptoms in 10 organ systems, with 66 symptoms traced over seven months. On average, respondents experienced symptoms from nine organ systems.