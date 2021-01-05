Why UK assets remain resilient as England enters third national lockdown

A pedestrian wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walks in central London on December 23, 2020.

The announcement of a new national lockdown in England initially sent 10-year U.K. gilt yields to a four-month low on Monday evening, but both equity and bond markets attempted to shrug off the latest economic setback during Tuesday morning trade.

Britain's large-cap FTSE 100 index was the standout performer among Europe's major bourses in early trade, but lost momentum to return to the flatline by around noon London time,. Other European indexes were ostensibly weighted down further by speculation of impending restrictions. Gilt yields rose across the board.

The latest blow to the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic comes just as markets had begun to look more favorably upon U.K. assets in the wake of a last-minute trade deal with the European Union.

Oliver Blackbourn, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, attributed the resilience of large cap U.K. equities to the overseas earnings effect from a weakening of sterling, which buoyed larger international firms. The euro was up 0.1% against the pound during late morning deals, although sterling held onto modest gains against the broadly depreciating U.S. dollar.

However, Blackbourn suggested the longer-term outlook was more uncertain.

"Even with the vaccinated promised land in sight, with one of the worst infection rates among developed nations and continued acceleration of new cases, the U.K. faces an unsettling period as it deals with a highly infectious variant of the Covid-19 virus."

The U.K. has been blighted by the new highly transmissible variant of the virus in recent months. To date, the country has recorded over 2.6 million cases of coronavirus and more than 75,000 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, with infection rates continuing to rise.