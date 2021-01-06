$2,000 stimulus checks are possible after Democrats win Senate majority

Democratic candidates for Senate Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock (R) bump elbows on stage during a rally with US President-elect Joe Biden outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2021.

Results of the U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia point to a victory for Democrats.

That could also mean a win for one issue that has become more prominent in recent days — $2,000 stimulus checks.

The higher one-time payments were suggested by President Donald Trump as Congress wrapped up negotiations for the latest $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package last month.

Despite Trump's push, the final legislation included second payments of $600 per person.

The idea of the $2,000 checks was a big issue in the Georgia races.

All four candidates in those contests endorsed the larger payments: Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock who ran against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Democrat Jon Ossoff who faced off against Republican Sen. David Perdue.

Warnock and Ossoff have both won their races, according to NBC News projections.