These stocks could benefit most if Democrats control Congress

Investors on Wednesday rotated in and out of certain stocks amid ongoing results of two Senate runoff races in Georgia showing Democrats outperforming.

Analysts across Wall Street rushed to advise clients on how best to adjust their portfolios if Democrats were to gain control of Congress.

Citi analyst Anthony Pettinari struck an upbeat tone on the outlook for the stocks under his purview and told clients that a blue Congress could muscle through long-awaited infrastructure spending.

"As infrastructure is one issue with relatively high bipartisan support, there is a lower bar for getting something done compared to other issue areas," Pettinari wrote in a note.