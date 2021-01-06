Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors monitor Chinese tech, regional energy stocks

SINGAPORE — Markets across Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning, as developments turned the focus on Chinese tech giants and regional energy stocks.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped fractionally in early trading while the Topix index gained 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1%.

Stocks in Australia slipped in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.34%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

Regional energy stocks surged in Wednesday morning trade after Saudi Arabia agreed to voluntary production cuts in February and March. In Australia, Beach Energy soared 5.43% and Santos gained 4.42%. Japan's Inpex also jumped 4.17% and S-Oil in South Korea advanced about 7%.

Shares of Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba will also be monitored by investors on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications. That included WeChat Pay and Ant Group's Alipay. The order is only set to go into effect after Trump leaves office.

On the economic data front, China's Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index is expected to be out at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.