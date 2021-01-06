Clean energy stocks jump as Georgia results roll in

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Clean energy stocks jumped on Wednesday, accelerating their strong start to the year following a record-setting 2020, as investors eyed the results of the Georgia Senate runoffs. President-elect Joe Biden has made climate a central pillar of his agenda, and a possible Democratic-controlled Congress would make it easier to pass policies that are supportive for renewables.

The Invesco Solar ETF gained more than 8% on Wednesday, while the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF each traded more than 6% higher.

"Investors in this space seem to be focused on longer-term scenarios more than at any point in the past several years, which we believe could result in further upside to the stocks despite likely little impact to near-term estimates," JPMorgan said Wednesday in a note to clients in which the firm recommended staying long the sector.