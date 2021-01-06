Congress resumes process to confirm Biden win, hours after Trump supporters storm Capitol

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who lost a special election Tuesday night, said on the Senate floor that she would not object to counting of votes for Biden in some states, despite having said earlier this week that she would do so.

The leaders of both the Republican and Democratic caucuses in the Senate said they would confirm Biden's election "tonight," seeming to indicate that there would be no more sustained challenge to the results of individual state's elections.

Congress on Wednesday night resumed the process of counting electoral votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden 's victory, hours after swarms of President Donald Trump 's supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and derailed the proceedings.

In this image from video, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to colleagues that the decision to quickly continue tallying votes was made in consultation with political leaders including Vice President Mike Pence, who is presiding over the joint session of Congress.

"Our purpose will be accomplished," Pelosi said as she reconvened the House's session, about an hour after the Senate resumts its own proceedings.

"Today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol," Pence said as he opened the session in the Senate.

"We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms," the vice president, who previously served as a congressman from Indiana

"The violence was quelled, the Capitol is secured, and the people's work continues," Pence said.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins," he said.

"Let's get back to work."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "The United States Senate will no be intimidated."

"We are back at our posts, we will discharge our duty," McConnell said. "We assembled this afternoon to count our citizens' votes, and to formalize their choice of president."

"We will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election," he concluded.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted Trump, whom he called "undoubtedly our worst president," and whom he said "bears a great deal of the blame" for the riot.

"This mob was in good part President Trump's doing," said Schumer. "His responsibility, his everlasting shame."