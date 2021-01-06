GOP pollster: Dem strength in Georgia runoffs sends warning to Republicans about their behavior

GOP pollster and strategist Frank Luntz told CNBC on Wednesday that the Democratic Party's strong showing in the Georgia Senate runoffs deliver a clear warning to Republicans.

"Georgia has not had two Democratic senators in decades, but they look like they've chosen it because of their frustration with what's going on in Washington. This is a lesson for the Republican Party of what's likely to come if they continue to behave this way," Luntz said on "Squawk Box."

Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday's runoff election, according to NBC News projections. In the other runoff, although Democrat Jon Ossoff claimed victory Wednesday morning over incumbent David Perdue, the race was too close to call 98% of the vote in, according to NBC News. Perdue's Senate term expired Sunday.

If both Democrats win, the party would control the U.S. Senate with a 50-50 split because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as the tie-breaking vote. Democrats already have a majority in the House and soon will occupy the White House after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in two weeks.

Luntz, who predicted Democratic victories in Georgia, complimented former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and the Democratic Party for their "very impressive" organization in the state. Luntz said President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede to Biden after losing in November, deserved blame for the GOP performance in the Senate runoffs.

"You have to hold Donald Trump accountable. Look, he showed up at that final rally and spent half the time talking about his own race from two months ago," Luntz said, referencing Trump's Monday evening rally in Georgia, during which the outgoing president vowed to continue challenging the presidential election results and repeated false claims of widespread voter fraud.