Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more than 40 stores this year. Here's a map of where they are

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Buy Buy Baby Inc. signage is displayed outside of a store in Los Angeles, California.

In July, it laid out a store closure road map , in a bid to trim its sprawling real estate portfolio and focus on remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital. At the time, the retailer said these actions were expected to generate annual cost savings of between $250 million and $350 million, excluding related one-time expenses. Bed Bath also said the roughly 200 stores generated about $1 billion in annual net sales in fiscal 2019, and it aimed to move at least 15% to 20% of those dollars online or to other stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in the process of liquidating dozens of stores, as part of its previously announced plans to close roughly 200 locations by 2022.

As 2021 kicks off, Bed Bath is liquidating 43 stores that are expected to close by the end of February, a company spokesman confirmed to CNBC. The list (found below) includes nine stores in California and three in New York.

As of Aug. 29, Bed Bath had 1,476 stores, including Buybuy Baby.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are up a little more than 27% from a year ago. The retailer is set to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

USA Today first reported the list of locations that are closing in 2021.

Below are the addresses of the 43 Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close early this year.