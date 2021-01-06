Shanghai starts construction on $898 million e-sports arena, as it pushes to be world gaming capital

E-sport fans watch the match of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship televised on a screen at a Tencent V-station in Shanghai, China Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

GUANGZHOU, China — Shanghai has broken ground on a major e-sports events hub as the city pushes to become the leader in competitive gaming.

E-sports refers to competitive video gaming which is growing quickly globally. Over the past few years, e-sports tournaments have managed to pack out large stadiums with fans flocking to watching their favorite players.

The venue, named the Shanghai International New Cultural and Creative E-sports Center, will cost 5.8 billion yuan ($898.2 million) and span 500,000 square meters. It is designed to be a hub where e-sports teams and companies can be based and will have a hotel attached.