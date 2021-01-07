Corona plans second hard seltzer launch this year, Constellation Brands CEO says

After making a big splash with the launch of Corona Hard Seltzer last year, Constellation Brands, the parent company, is gearing up to roll out new flavors of the hard drink later this year, CEO Bill Newlands told CNBC's Jim Cramer Thursday.

"It's a great opportunity," he said in a "Mad Money" interview following the release of the company's third results of the 2021 fiscal year.

Constellation, whose portfolio includes Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and Svedka Vodka, among other spirits and wine, released a line of Corona seltzers in spring 2020 backed by a $40 million marketing push to enter the beverage category, which is popular among millennials.

After the company sold 10 million cases of the seltzer last year, the company has plans to roll out what it's calling "Variety Pack #2," Newlands said.

"It's a category that's growing, and we're going to take a significant share of it," he said.

Constellation reported that the seltzer product is topping its volume expectations. Newlands says the company plans to more than double capacity in seltzers in the coming year.

The current variety pack that can be found on store shelves includes tropical lime, mango, cherry and blackberry lime. Newlands did not say what flavors could be included in the forthcoming launch.