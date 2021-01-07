Israel's Covid vaccine rollout is the fastest in the world — here are some lessons for the rest of us

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli city of Bnei Brak, on January 6, 2021. JACK GUEZ | AFP | Getty Images

While the U.S., U.K. and Europe attempt to ramp up their own Covid vaccination drives, one country is outpacing them all: Israel. Israel's vaccination drive began on Dec. 19 with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the first person to be vaccinated in the country. Priority has been given to people aged over 60, healthcare workers and anyone clinically vulnerable — reported to make up around a quarter of its population of 9 million. It has raced ahead of other countries that have also started their vaccination rollouts. To date, and with a new lockdown in place amid a surge in coronavirus cases, experts say around 1.5 million people in Israel have received their first vaccine shot.

Around 60% of the priority groups for the vaccine have now been immunized, despite some of them being hard to reach, such as those confined to their homes, according to Dr Boaz Lev, who chairs the advisory committee for epidemic control and coronavirus vaccines at Israel's Ministry of Health. The country is vaccinating around 150,000 people per day, he added, and aims to have vaccinated the majority of the country by April. "The core aim of our vaccination program is to vaccinate as many people as we can, as quickly as we can," Lev said.

Lessons for the rest of the world

From logistics to public information campaigns, there are a number of lessons that other countries could learn as they try to ramp up their own vaccination drives. "First of all … plan in advance. Be prepared, have a big informational campaign and get the trust of the people, that's on one side," Lev told CNBC Wednesday. "Then, create a good flow of vaccines, a good flow of people … with a good administrative background so that you can register them and they know when to come for their next jab. So there's a variety of things involving planning ahead basically, and having it rolled out so it flows."

People queue outside a Covid-19 mass vaccination center at Rabin Sqaure in this aerial photograph taken in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. Israel plans to vaccinate 70% to 80% of its population by April or May, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has said. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Israeli officials have been tight-lipped about how many vaccinations the country has ordered, but vaccine makers reported that it has secured 8 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine (the first batch of which was due to arrive Thursday). It has not been revealed how much of the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine the country has ordered. All of these vaccines require everyone to have two-doses; there are reports that Israel paid higher vaccine prices as it vied to get supplies ahead of larger countries. Lev said Israel's ambitious goal to vaccinate the majority of its population via its public hospitals and vaccination centers requires elaborate planning. "We need to have the logistics set up to do that and that takes a tremendous effort," he said. "The next thing is to have the right order in vaccinating the people. As long as we don't have an abundance of vaccines ... we need to have a very orderly queue so we know who gets vaccinated and this should be according to some principles," he added. "It should be safe, it should be flexible, it should be simple as it can be, but it should also follow principles that those who are more vulnerable should get it first ... in order to mitigate the mortality and morbidity (of the pandemic)."

Logistics and distribution

Public health experts told CNBC there were a number of factors that had allowed Israel to vaccinate so efficiently, including its small population and geography, and the efficiency of its healthcare system. Israel has a public healthcare system which requires everyone to belong to one of four healthcare maintenance organizations (or HMOs) that operate a bit like Britain's National Health Service. Vaccine supplies were distributed to these HMOs who in turn have deployed them to their respective members. Ronit Calderon-Margalit, professor of epidemiology at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Braun School of Public Health, told CNBC Wednesday that the vaccination drive had exceeded her expectations. "It's amazing, it is going well beyond my wildest dreams, and it's not often I can say that," she said.

People receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine inside a Covid-19 mass vaccination center at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images