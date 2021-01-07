Pompeo, Mnuchin among Cabinet secretaries who discussed 25th Amendment with staff, sources say

As President Donald Trump stood idly by with violent protestors ransacking the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, at least two of his top officials and closest allies conferred with staff about the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held informal conversations within their own agencies about the contours of the 25th Amendment, the invocation of which would begin a process to remove Trump from office, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The arguments against pursuing action, according to the three sources, were manifold. First, the legal process itself was estimated to take more than a week, negating any immediate effect it would have.

Second, it was unclear whether the three secretaries serving in "acting" roles without Senate confirmation would be able to cast a vote. Third, they had concerns that forcing Trump from office could further stoke tensions among his base and make him a hero of the far right, doing more bad in the long-term than good in the short-term.

"The general plan now is to let the clock run out," said one former senior administration official aware of the discussions. "There will be a reckoning for this president, but it doesn't need to happen in the next 13 days."

Mnuchin, traveling overseas, declined to comment. A State Department official denied the conversations took place.

A current senior administration official said Pompeo may have been gathering information in preparation for a Cabinet discussion, even if he himself was not willing to personally lead the effort.

"The first oath the secretary ever took was at West Point, and that oath was to the Constitution," this official told CNBC.