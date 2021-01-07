Trump awards Medal of Freedom to three golfers after his supporters attacked U.S. Capitol

US President Donald Trump looks on after presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Celtics basketball legend Bob Cousy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 22, 2019.

A day after his supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump turned his attention to golf.

Trump on Thursday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired professional golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, and posthumously to Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who died in 1956.

Trump, who in his last public appearance Wednesday urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results of the November election, delivered the medals in a closed-door ceremony.

Trump's remarks to supporters at the rally outside the White House came just before a joint session of Congress convened to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Pence, who presided over the event, declined Trump's demands to reject lawfully cast electoral votes.

Trump's supporters swarmed the Capitol, breaking through lines of law enforcement officers and invading the halls of Congress. The riots halted the proceedings and resulted in lockdowns and evacuation and the deaths of at least four people. At least 50 police officers were injured, police said. The National Guard was activated to respond to the attack.