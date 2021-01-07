The stock market is looking past DC turmoil and keeps going higher. Here's why

Despite the chaos at the Capitol, the S&P 500 closed Wednesday at a new high, baffling some observers.

"I think most feel this [the Washington protests] is more of a one-off situation, that this as an isolated event as opposed to some sort of bigger movement, and because of that we can look to the new government and to stimulus," said Peter Tchir of Academy Securities.

"Look at the small cap Russell 2000. It was up 4%. The Nasdaq 100 was down 1%. That is a sure sign the market is betting on stimulus and some change in tax policy. The market is looking forward to earnings and growth down the road."

Others agreed. "It is a bit hard to reconcile all the different forces at play, but ultimately it seems like the election is carrying the day," said Jack Miller, head of trading at Baird.

That transition to power has come with a belief that more stimulus is coming: materials, energy, industrials and other cyclicals that would benefit from stimulus were all up 2%-4%. Banks were higher on a steeper yield curve.