Bitcoin tops $41,000 to hit another record, climbing 40% so far this year

In this photo illustration, visual representations of the digital cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are arranged on January 4, 2021 in Katwijk, Netherlands.

Bitcoin's price rallied to a fresh all-time high on Friday, smashing past $41,000 for the first time as investors increasingly view the cryptocurrency as an inflation hedge.

The world's most valuable cryptocurrency traded as high as $41,756 at 7:26 a.m. ET, according to data from Coin Metrics. It was last trading up about 6% from a day earlier, at $41,190.

Bitcoin has extended its 2020 rally — which saw it skyrocket over 300% — into the new year. It is currently up over 40% so far in 2021, and on track to post its second-best week since the peak of the December 2017 surge.