Clarida says Fed bond purchases to keep pace through the rest of the year

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he expects the central bank to maintain the pace of its asset purchases through the balance of 2021.

"My economic outlook is consistent with us keeping the current pace of purchases throughout the rest of this year," he told the Council on Foreign Relations during a presentation Friday.

As things stand, the Fed is buying at least $120 billion a month, split between a minimum $80 billion in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. The pace of purchases has accelerated through the Covid-19 pandemic as a continuing effort both to maintain economic growth and market functioning.

Markets have been wondering how long the Fed will keep the program going given that its holdings have now eclipsed $7 trillion.

Clarida said Friday he doesn't see a pullback anytime this year even though he expects growth to accelerate.