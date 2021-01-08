2020 was one of the hottest years on record, tied with 2016

The Bond Fire, started by a structure fire that extended into nearby vegetation on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Silverado, CA. Dangerous fire weather conditions are in effect across wide swaths of Southern California as dry, gusty Santa Ana winds are expected from the northeast.

2020 has tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record, marking the end of the hottest decade on record as the world grapples with global climate change, researchers confirmed on Friday.

The finding, published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, an intergovernmental agency that supports European climate policy, continues a relentless upward trend in global temperatures due to greenhouse gas emissions trapping heat in the atmosphere.

"2020 stands out for its exceptional warmth in the Arctic and a record number of tropical storms in the North Atlantic," Carlo Buontempo, director of Copernicus service, said in a statement.

"It is no surprise that the last decade was the warmest on record, and is yet another reminder of the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions to prevent adverse climate impacts in the future," he said.

The evidence of record heat in 2020 mounted throughout the year: Dry and hot conditions fueled massive record-breaking wildfires in Australia and later in the U.S. West; Arctic sea ice plummeted to its second-lowest levels on record; and worldwide, monthly temperature records were shattered.

Last year was 0.6 degree Celsius (1.08 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average for the period between 1981 and 2010 and about 1.25 degrees Celsius (2.25 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average for the pre-industrial period between 1850 and 1900, according to the agency.