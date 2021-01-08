There's nearly $1 billion combined in Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots

Between the nation's two largest lottery jackpots, there's close to $1 billion up for grabs.

Mega Millions' top prize was revised upward to $520 million due to strong ticket sales. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time. For Powerball, the jackpot is $470 million, with the next drawing set for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If you are struggling financially, it's not wise to spend money (including stimulus checks) on lottery tickets, experts say. The bottom line is that your odds of winning are tiny: In Mega Millions, the chance of a single ticket matching all six numbers is 1 in 302 million. For Powerball, it's 1 in 292 million.