Here are some of RBC's top stock picks for 2021

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Workers install a Nike logo lamp outside the Wukesong Arena in Beijing, August 28, 2019.
Tingshu Wang | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

RBC outlined this week its top stock picks for 2021. The 30-stock list, comprised of global companies and updated on a quarterly basis, focuses on the firm's high-conviction long-term ideas. Names like AbbVie and Teladoc remain on the list, while Nike is among the newest additions.

"Changes this quarter reflect a rotation out of companies that have seen strong performance and less upside, into names that have more attractive potential upside as the economic recovery progresses," the firm said in a note to clients.

