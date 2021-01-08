Trump is a ‘danger’ to the country and he needs to go, say former U.S. diplomats

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump — who has been blamed for inciting a mob that invaded Capitol Hill — is a "danger" to the U.S. as long as he remains in office, two former American diplomats told CNBC on Friday.

Trump's term officially ends in less than two weeks on Jan. 20 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next U.S. president. But questions have emerged over whether Trump should be removed before that day.

"I think what we learned yesterday — which many of us have felt for a number of months, if not years — is that every day that Donald Trump is in office is a danger to our country," Kirk Wagar, U.S. ambassador to Singapore from 2013 to 2017, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Trump finally conceded late Thursday that Biden will become the next president. His refusal to accept defeat in the presidential election culminated in a deadly riot in the halls of Congress on Wednesday, where at least five people died in clashes and dozens were reportedly injured.

With several Trump administration officials resigning following Wednesday's events, "this is where our competitors — those countries who want to do us harm — really have a moment to strike," said Wagar, who is now chair of consultancy Wagar Global Advisors.