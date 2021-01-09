Stocks enter the manic, exuberant bull market stage, but that doesn't mean it's near ending

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

Wall Street needed no warm-up to get rolling into 2021. Investors are limber, money is loose and the market is already running hot, powered by two independent energy sources: the case for reflation and the chase for disruption. The tape looks near a point where the only plausible next move is a bit of a cool-off period or an overheating phase that threatens to scorch the careless down the road. Neither would remotely mean a definitive market peak. This is a bull market, after all, one that's well-supported by generous monetary policy, more fiscal help on the way and plenty of latent spending power by households and big companies when public health allows. It's more about short-term risk/reward tradeoffs, whether the tape can regroup to keep in gear (as it did a couple times since the summer) and whether speculative pressure builds toward more hazardous extremes. The broad market's run has grown a bit stretched against its longer-term trend. The S&P 500 has pushed above its upper Bollinger Band, a trend indicator based on price and volatility. As the chart shows, strong rallies can stay overbought and ride the upper rail for a while. But moving beyond this boundary (as it did at the end of August) typically means traders should be alert for some downside mean-reversion.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards S&P 500 with Bollinger Bands FactSet

The winds of reflation are also now blowing hard and have carried cyclical stocks and Treasury yields higher at a steep angle. The post-crunch recovery dynamics, trillions in stimulus in the system with trillions more promised by the incoming president, a buildup of consumer savings and revived corporate-profit forecasts have forced a fast repricing of inflation expectations (up toward 2% over the next five years) as well as global commodity prices. All these things are ramping from depressed levels, yet might some need a breather soon? The Russell 2000 small-cap index is up 35% in ten weeks, the regional-bank sector up 42% over the same span. The performance of "high-beta" stocks (more volatile and cyclical ones) versus more defensive "low-volatility" ones is at a decade high.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Invesco High Beta ETF vs. Invesco Low Volatility ETF FactSet

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 1% last week to finish at 1.1%, a catch-up move to other market-based reflation indicators, as bond traders hustled to account for more debt-funded fiscal help under full Democratic control of DC. Yields, even after this jump, remain in a sort of sweet spot, endorsing the case for better growth and brisker inflation but not yet high enough to pinch corporate and mortgage borrowers or badly undercut stout valuations on equities.

Embracing risk

With "valuations that are fast homing in on old Y2K extremes," as Leuthold Group's Doug Ramsey puts it, it's unclear at what yield level stocks would lose the fig-leaf rationalization that they are reasonably valued given rock-bottom rates, but it's likely a good bit higher than yields are now. We noted here a week ago that the present market backdrop blends the post-recession rebound dynamics of, say, 2010, with the test-pilot risk appetites of 1999. The avid embrace of risk in pursuit of quick reward is hard to deny. The surge of inflows into stock funds the past two months, as a percentage of total fund assets, was the second-highest in a decade, says Deutsche Bank. Bitcoin has doubled in the month since it first made a new post-2017 high. The AAII survey of retail investors showed twice as many bulls as bears last week, an extreme skew for this poll. The volume of single-stock call options – leveraged bets on short-term upside – has sped back toward record high levels of last summer. Insurance-app upstart Lemonade is up 77% in three weeks on general excitement for financial technology plays. Lender SoFi announced last week it would merge into a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and the SPAC shares jumped 50%. And the slate of fintech-type companies waiting to come public soon includes smartphone brokerage Robinhood and crypto-exchange Coinbase, dual gatekeepers of the youthful investing zeitgeist. For good measure, a new fintech SPAC filed on Friday to go public under the ticker symbol LMAO. These are all vehicles used in the chase for disruption. Along with old banks and dirty oil drillers and messy mining companies lifted by the reflation trade, many dozens of these trendy stocks – long-shot bets on world-saving themes – are adding heat to this market.

Tesla's unprecedented valuation