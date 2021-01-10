Israel's massive vaccine drive isn't keeping up with new cases — especially among younger victims

For the first time since the pandemic started, Israel now says more than a quarter of its most serious Covid-19 cases, where hospitalization is required, are in patients under the age of 60.

The Israeli Ministry of Health is placing the blame squarely on a new strain first discovered in the United Kingdom last month.

Dr. Itamar Grotto, the associate director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Health explained: "This is because the new U.K. variant is more infectious, mainly among young people and children."

The news that Israel's hospitals now have a record amount of serious Covid cases came within 24 hours of Israel starting a "second dose" drive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first to get his second shot yesterday.

Israel has been lauded by the global health community for moving so quickly to vaccinate. So far, almost two million Israelis have had their first shot, out of about 9 million people. Israel has a highly centralized health system, where everyone must register on a digital system — making it easier for the Ministry of Health to organize the vaccine drive throughout the country.