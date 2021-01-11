'Missile-like' object found in Indonesian waters is a Chinese underwater drone, says defense analyst

Part of the Selayar Islands in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province. A local fisherman reportedly found a "missile-like" glider off Selayar Island in December 2020.

SINGAPORE — An underwater surveillance drone recovered deep inside Indonesian sovereign waters last month has been found to be of Chinese origins, according to defense analytics firm Janes.

The "missile-like" object with wings has been identified as the Chinese-built autonomous underwater glider Haiyi or "sea wing," said Kelvin Wong, Janes' principal unmanned systems analyst, in a Sunday note.

A local fisherman reportedly found the glider off Selayar Island in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, before handing it over to the Indonesian navy. That's the third identical underwater glider found in Indonesian waters within two years, said Wong.

It's not known where and why the drone was originally deployed, but the location where it was found is "disconnected from international waterways and extremely remote from China's adjacent maritime claims," said the analyst.

There hasn't been any known Chinese scientific surveys in or around Indonesian waters that used those gliders in 2020, noted Wong. Underwater drones used in the last known operation in December 2019 were said to have all been successfully recovered, he said.