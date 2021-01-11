‘Next few weeks are going to be the worst’ of the pandemic, England’s medical chief warns

A patient is brought into the Royal London Hospital, in London during England's third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Sun Jan 10, 2021.

LONDON — England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned Monday that the "next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks" of the coronavirus pandemic for the U.K.'s National Health Service.

Whitty was speaking to the BBC, highlighting that there were now more than 30,000 people hospitalized with the virus across England alone.

The number of people in the whole U.K. that have died from the virus topped 80,000 over the weekend, reaching 81,567, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On Friday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident over the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the U.K.'s capital, with one in 30 Londoners said to have the virus.