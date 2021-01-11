Ford to end manufacturing in Brazil, sees $4.1 billion in charges from South American restructuring

Assembly line of engines for the Ford KA 1.0 3 cylinders at the Ford Engines plant in Camaçari, Brazil.

Ford Motor is ending vehicle production in Brazil under a restructuring of its South American operations. The actions, including closing three plants, are expected to result in $4.1 billion in pretax charges, Ford said Monday.

The automaker said it will record about $2.5 billion in cash charges, primarily in 2021, for employee separation, termination, settlement and other payments. In addition, it will post about $1.6 billion in non-cash write-offs for tax receivables and accelerated depreciation and amortization. About $2.5 billion of the charges are expected to be recorded in 2020, according to the company.

Shares of the automaker were up more than 3% in trading Monday afternoon. The stock is down about 1% over the past year, bringing its market value to $36.2 billion.

Ford has operated in Brazil for more than a century, however, the region and operations have been unstable in recent years. The Detroit automaker lost $386 million in South America through the first three quarters of 2020. It lost $704 million in the region in 2019.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, in a statement, called the restructuring "very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business."