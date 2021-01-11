Jeff Gundlach says stock market valuations are extraordinarily high, supported only by the Fed

Jeffrey Gundlach, founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital, raised concerns Monday about the stock market's elevated valuation relative to historical levels and believes rising inflation could upend investors this year.

"At extraordinarily high valuations is where we are, and its being supported by massive amounts of stimulus," Gundlach told CNBC's Scott Wapner on "Halftime Report."

"If you go back four decades of stock market data, there are many valuation metrics that are in the top 1 percentile of overvaluation. So, the thing that's keeping it going, of course, is the Fed with rates at zero and promises to stay at zero," Gundlach added. This "allows for valuations to be record-breakingly high."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all rallied to record highs last week, further lifting their valuation levels closer to, or above, historical standards.

For example, the S&P 500's forward price-earnings ratio is currently just below 23. That's near its highest level dating back to 2000.