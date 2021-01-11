Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic on J&J's 'one-dose' Covid vaccine

Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine illustration Dado Ruvic | Reuters

LONDON — Health care systems around the world are struggling to cope with rising numbers of Covid-19 infections as they race against the clock to vaccinate the vulnerable. The three vaccines currently approved for use by major Western economies all require two separate jabs and given supplies are limited, governments are considering contentious tactics like stretching the length of time between doses to get at least one dose to as many people as possible. A one-shot vaccine could significantly improve our ability to fight the virus — and we may have one soon.

J&J's late-stage trial

Johnson & Johnson is expected to deliver preliminary late-stage trial results for its one-dose Covid vaccine candidate by the end of January. If its jab is proven to be safe and effective, the company aims to deliver at least 1 billion doses by the end of the year. The J&J vaccine was developed by the company's Belgian unit, Janssen Pharmaceutica, and is based on viral adenovirus vector technology, the same approach used to create the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. This type of shot is easier to scale up than those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna which are based on messenger RNA technology. Health care analyst Adam Barker at Shore Capital said in an email to CNBC last week: "The J&J vaccine is more like the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it uses only one dose. So we know this approach works (viral-vector) and it targets the spike protein. We know that target works too. But, we'll have to see what one dose does." Morgan Stanley's health care team said in a research note published last week that J&J's vaccine offers "unique elements and efficacy could surprise to the upside relative to AstraZeneca driving confidence in pandemic response and market recovery." The investment bank is confident in the safety profile of the vaccine given early trial data, "along with the prior success and safety profile demonstrated in their Ebola vaccine as well as in investigational use in HIV, RSV and Zika." A report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which is founded by the former British prime minister, calls the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs "the two workhorse vaccines" because these should be deliverable at scale and are easier to administer than the mRNA shots. With J&J's technology, the vaccine is estimated to remain stable for at least three months at normal refrigerated temperatures so does not require new infrastructure to transport.

Expected timeline

J&J completed enrolment of its 45,000-participant phase three clinical trial for its single-dose vaccine candidate on December 17. Preliminary data from the trial is expected to be available by the end of the month.

If the data indicates the vaccine is safe and effective, the company expects to submit an Emergency Use Authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February. Other health regulatory applications around the world are expected to be made in parallel.

Supply agreements