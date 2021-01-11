Microsoft releases Surface Pro tablet for business and education

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., speaks during the unveiling of the Surface Pro 3 at an event in New York on May 20, 2014.

Microsoft on Monday introduced the Surface Pro 7+ for Business, a version of its Surface Pro 7 convertible tablet from 2019 that's designed for commercial and education customers. It comes with a new Intel processor and cellular connectivity so you can get online when you don't have Wi-Fi. The base model costs $899, and LTE versions start at $1,149.

Surface revenue growth accelerated in the second and third quarter as people rushed to buy PCs to continue school and work while staying home. Still, Microsoft's grip on the PC hardware market remains smaller than Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

The arrival of the PC shows Microsoft is experimenting further with its Surface lineup, using a plus sign to distinguish the product, as competing computer maker Apple has done, for the first time.

The current Surface concept debuted in 2012, under former CEO Steve Ballmer. Satya Nadella replaced Ballmer as CEO in 2014 and over time reduced Microsoft's focus on consumers, such as exiting the e-book and music streaming markets. Now there's a Surface model that's just for business users.

Normally, each fall Microsoft comes out with a new Surface Pro, but this fall, as the coronavirus pandemic impacted supply chains for gadgets like the iPhone 12 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, autumn came and went without a new Surface Pro 8. A spokesperson declined to comment on Microsoft's roadmap.