Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Nio shares surge as much as 13% after getting a host of bullish Street calls on its new sedan to rival Tesla

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Shares of Shanghai-based electric vehicle company Nio opened at a record high on Monday after the company unveiled its first sedan, prompting a number of Wall Street firms to raise their outlook for the company.

Analysts from Bank of America and Deutsche Bank raised their target on the stock to $70, while JPMorgan lifted its target to $75 — the highest on the Street. All three have a buy-equivalent rating on the stock.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio jumped as much as 13% on Monday shortly after the open, before giving back some of those gains. The stock last traded roughly 8% higher, after closing at a record high on Friday, rising nearly 21% for the week.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBrent oil to hit $65 by this summer, according to Goldman Sachs
Pippa Stevens11 min ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades Exxon Mobil, sees 30% total return as company supports dividend
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Uber, Boeing, Exxon, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More