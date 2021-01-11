Many workers are unsure how, or when, they can collect extra unemployment benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in Washington. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Automatic benefits

Many workers will get the aid automatically, according to communications from federal and state labor departments. For example, workers don't need to apply or take additional action to get the $300-a-week enhancement. States will include the stipend in individuals' typical unemployment payments if they're eligible for at least $1 of standard benefits per week. Workers only need to continue filing their weekly unemployment certifications to receive it. The subsidy is available until March 14. Workers also won't need to act if they'd been actively filing for (and hadn't exhausted) benefits in certain programs, such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (which paid additional state benefits), according to U.S. Labor Department guidance. However, aid may arrive at different times, depending on how quickly certain states can update their systems and disburse funds. Many, but not all, have begun paying an extra 11 weeks of benefits and the $300 stipend. Workers will receive all benefits owed, back to early January, even if they arrive late. "I don't anticipate any state taking more than a few weeks," Evermore said. "So hopefully everybody will at least get money before rent is due next month."

Some need to act

But some workers will have to act to get additional benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department, which has caused a level of confusion. That's true for some workers who had run out of benefits even before the $900 billion relief law extended them into 2021. It's also true for those who'll need to transition onto a different benefit program. For example, many workers who'd exhausted their original entitlement of PEUC benefits (13 weeks) last year were eligible to switch to the PUA program to continue receiving aid through the end of 2020. Now, those workers must revert to the PEUC program, per federal rules. "You must reopen your existing PEUC claim," the guidance says of such workers.