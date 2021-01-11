What rising rates could mean for the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. NYSE

The quick move higher in bond yields is sending a warning about the stock market - especially growth stocks. The benchmark 10-year Treasury has moved about 20 basis points since the start of the year (1 basis point equals 0.01%), and was at 1.13% Monday. Still relatively low, the yield is at the highest it's been since last March, but in itself the yield is not a problem. But the move could be signaling a period of more volatility for the stock market and the potential for more pressure on FANG and the other growth names that helped take the stock market higher last year. Some strategists expect those big tech and growth stocks to slow their gains this year, as value and cyclical names move higher on prospects vaccinations will lead to an improving economy. Strategists do not see yields at current levels halting the stock market's gains, but the expectation that rates will continue to rise could make the ride bumpier for stock investors. "I think the path of least resistance...is still up...The technicals supporting this market are strong, but if you're looking for warning signs there are some warning signs coming out of the fixed income market," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. El-Erian, in a CNBC interview, said yields have been rising on longer duration bonds, like the 10-year and 30-year bond, but the 2-year yield has stayed low, anchored by the Fed's zero interest rate policy . The 10-year is widely watched, since it influences mortgages and other lending rates. "It's going up for the wrong reason, not because of growth but because of a combination of buyers getting hesitant and people worried about inflation, not reflation," El-Erian said. "So if that continues, if you get another 20 basis points in another five or six trading sessions, then it's flashing yellow a lot brighter at that point."

The 10-year yield edged above the psychological 1% level last week after Democrats won two Georgia Senate seats, giving the Democrats control of the Senate. That prompted more selling in bonds, as investors speculated President-elect Joe Biden will now be able to push through his plans for trillions in spending. More stimulus means more debt and more Treasury issuance to pay for it, a recipe for higher yields. Yields move opposite to price. "In the last few weeks, we made the leap to rising rates being neutral, to rising rates being positive, to today where you can argue that rates moving higher from here is likely to be a headwind for stocks, particularly high growth, high P/E stocks," said Julian Emanuel, head of equities and derivatives strategy at BTIG. Emanuel notes investors have already begun the shift away from high growth to value over the last several months. Emanuel expects the S&P 500 to reach 4,000 by year end, but he also sees the market as entering a new phase of speculation, with both upside and downside volatility. He said evidence of the speculative phase is apparent in the way the stock market continued its advance as the 10-year moved rapidly above 1%. He also pointed to the fact that stocks were not rattled much last week when a violent mob seized control of the Capitol Building during a session of Congress. Stocks also continued to climb as Covid cases mounted and deaths hit a new record daily level. The market also ignored a very weak employment report Friday. "We're in the more speculative phase of the rally. The price action confirms we're in the more speculative phase of the rally. It doesn't mean you're imminently going to make a top but you should be ready for more volatility. Were comfortable with 4,000 but it's possible you could see a series of 10% plus corrections along the way of getting there," he said.