Feds consider sedition and conspiracy charges in probe of pro-Trump Capitol riot

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 6, 2021.

Federal authorities said Tuesday they expect to soon charge hundreds of people in connection with the Capitol riot.

Officials added that they have directed a task force to gather evidence for prosecutions for sedition and conspiracy.

"We are looking at significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy," said Michael Sherwin, acting United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Sherwin said more than 70 people so far have been arrested in connection with the riot last Wednesday by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump, with another 100 or so criminal cases opened.

A number of those cases have involved relatively minor charges, but Sherwin said he expected charges to be upgraded for some people.

And he said he expects the number of people arrested "to geometrically increase" in coming weeks.

"We're going to focus on the most significant charges," Sherwin said. "This is only the beginning."

He said the charges being eyed by the FBI and Justice Department include felony murder, weapons possession, civil rights violations, theft of mail, theft of computers and trespassing.

"You will be found, you will be charged," Sherwin warned members of the mob, many of whom are believed to have returned to their homes around the country.

An FBI official said that more than 100,000 digital files related to tips about the riot have been sent to investigators.

The riot left at least four people dead, among them a Capitol police officer. Two pipe bombs were found near the Capitol complex, by the headquarters of both the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

The violence began after a Trump rally, where he, his son, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani urged a crowd to fight with him in his bid to get Congress to reject Joe Biden's election as president.

