Casino mogul and GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, has died at age 87. Adelson died from complications related to treatment for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a statement Tuesday from Las Vegas Sands, his casino and resort company. Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection effort. He was also a stalwart supporter of Israel, maintaining a close friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until recently. His funeral will be held in Israel, and a memorial service in Las Vegas is planned for a later date. "It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness," Miriam Adelson, 75, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is owned by the Adelsons. "To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable."

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam listen to U.S. President Donald Trump address the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 6, 2019. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Adelson, whose name is pronounced add'-el-son, gave tens of millions of dollars to support Republican presidential hopefuls in 2012, including to Newt Gingrich and Mitt Romney. A recipient of Adelson donations, former President George W. Bush called the casino mogul "an American patriot." "Sheldon was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education. He will be missed by many — none more than his beloved family," Bush said. Adelson was raised in Boston. The son of a taxi driver and a knitting shop owner, he made his first foray into business at age 12 selling newspapers on street corners. Years later, he became owner of newspapers: the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the only major newspaper to endorse Trump's 2016 presidential bid, and Israel Hayom. After serving in the Korean War, Adelson worked as a court stenographer among other jobs, and invested in numerous companies before eventually organizing his first trade show in 1979. Starting in the late 1980s, Adelson moved into the casino business, purchasing the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for $128 million. The purchase would launch Las Vegas Sands as a global resort brand, boasting properties in the U.S. and Asia. Its most recent construction is the Parisian Macao, a luxury hotel fitted with a half-scale copy of the Eiffel Tower, located in Macao, China.