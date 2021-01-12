General Motors unveils EV van as part of new commercial business unit

General Motors plans to launch a new all-electric van called the EV600 by the end of this year. The first 500 vehicles will be sold to FedEx.

General Motors said Tuesday it plans to launch an all-electric van called the EV600 this year.

The van – part of GM's plan to invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025 – will be the first vehicle under a new commercial business unit in GM called BrightDrop. The EV600 will be capable of up to 250 miles per charge, according to Pam Fletcher, vice president of global innovation, who will oversee the new division.

"The game changer about BrightDrop is that it's a one-stop shop ecosystem," Fletcher said. "End-to-end, BrightDrop could help with the deliveries fleets need."

Fletcher declined to discuss pricing and other details, but she said BrightDrop products will be sold through a new independent sales and service network. She said GM has a full portfolio of electric products, not just vehicles, planned for BrightDrop.

The first 500 vans will go to FedEx beginning this year, Fletcher said. Broader availability of the vans is expected in early 2022. The EV600 is the first commercial vehicle with GM's next-generation Ultium battery system, which the automaker has spent billions on as a base for future EVs.