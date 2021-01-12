Malaysian stocks, currency fall as country declares state of emergency to curb surging Covid cases

A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment walks past an alley with a mural illustrating medical frontliners outside Clinic Ajwa in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

SINGAPORE — Malaysia's stocks and currency fell on Tuesday after the king declared a state of emergency that will last until Aug. 1, as the country steps up measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Following the announcement, the U.S. dollar-Malaysian ringgit pair hit a high of 4.072 — or around 0.54% higher than the previous close. The currency pair has since traded around 4.061, or 0.27% higher than Monday's close.

Meanwhile, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell around 1.45% from the previous day.

A Malay-language statement issued by the palace, translated by CNBC, said the "proactive step" was requested by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin due to surging Covid infections in the country.

The state of emergency could end earlier than Aug. 1 if the number of daily cases gets under control and is effectively lowered, the statement said.