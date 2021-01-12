Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Morgan Stanley downgrades China stocks as regulations kick in — but there's one bright spark

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Share
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley reduced its rating for MSCI China, an index by index giant MSCI which includes Hong Kong-listed stocks as well as those listed in the U.S, to equal weight.
  • The investment bank, however, said it continued to prefer A-shares, or Chinese stocks listed on the mainland, as compared to offshore stocks.
The icons of China's WeChat, Baidu, AliExpress, Tencent QQ, Taobao are pictured with the icons of Facebook and Messenger.
S3studio | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

SINGAPORE — Morgan Stanley has downgraded Chinese stocks, and reduced its rating on a major index which tracks Chinese shares listed overseas and off the mainland in Hong Kong.

The investment bank cut its rating for the MSCI China to equal weight, or the same weight as the benchmark.

The MSCI China index includes large-cap and mid-cap shares that are listed domestically, as well as Hong Kong-listed stocks and foreign-listed shares like those in the U.S.

The investment bank, however, said it continued to prefer A-shares, or Chinese stocks listed on the mainland stock exchanges, as compared to offshore stocks, it wrote in a report released on Monday.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProBioNTech's stock surged 187% in one year — and there's more upside, says Berenberg
Abigail Ng16 min ago
CNBC ProBrent oil to hit $65 by this summer, according to Goldman Sachs
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProRetail investing is booming. Here's what Wall Street is expected to do with 10 million new members
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More