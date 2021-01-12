New York will turn Citi Field into a 'mega' Covid vaccination site, mayor says

New York will turn Citi Field into a 24/7 "mega" coronavirus vaccination site by the end of January in an effort to vaccinate thousands of residents daily, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

NYC Health and Hospitals will operate the site, home to the New York Mets, with the aim of giving between 5,000 and 7,000 shots a day, de Blasio said in a joint announcement with Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The announcement comes a day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said his city would set up a vaccination site at Dodger Stadium by the end of this week. That facility will be able to give up to 12,000 shots per day, according to a statement from Garcetti's office on Monday.

"This is going to help so many people to get vaccinated," de Blasio said during a press briefing. "We welcome all New Yorkers. We even welcome Yankees fans; there's no discrimination."

The New York mayor has been pushing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expand the number of people who would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine beyond the top-priority health-care workers. Cuomo granted the city's request last week and said people 75 and older, as well as essential workers such as first responders, teachers, school staff and others, across the state could be inoculated against the disease beginning this week.